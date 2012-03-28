* Q2 EPS $1.00 vs est $0.83
* Q2 rev $132.1 mln vs est $129.9 mln
* Total irrigation equipment revenue rises 28 pct
March 28 Equipment maker Lindsay Corp
posted better-than-expected second-quarterly results, helped by
strong demand of its irrigation equipment globally.
Lindsay's backlog of unshipped orders at Feb. 29 was $87.3
million, compared with $64.3 million at Feb. 28, 2011.
For December-February, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company's
net income rose to $12.8 million, or $1.00 per share, from $11.3
million, or 89 cents per share, a year ago.
Second-quarter revenue rose 10 percent to $132.1 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 83 cents a
share, before special items, on revenue of $129.9 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue at its irrigation equipment segment increased 28
percent to $117.0 million in the second quarter.
Earlier this month, the world's largest farm equipment
maker, Deere & Co, said it expects global demand for
agricultural machinery to grow and announced its plan to invest
$70 million to expand large tractor production at its Waterloo,
Iowa, facility.
Lindsay shares closed at $66.74 on Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)