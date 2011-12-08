LONDON Dec 8 Total plans to
restart on Dec. 13 a gasoline-making fluid catalytic unit and a
visbreaker at its 221,000 barrel per day (bpd) Lindsey refinery
in the UK, traders said on Thursday.
The refinery's units were initially expected to return to
service in November, traders said.
Total was not immediately available for comment.
Total is looking to sell the 221,000 bpd refinery, Britain's
third-largest which began operation in 1968 and employs about
500 people.
Earlier this year, Total said it was in talks with a
prospective buyer and hoped to complete the sale of the plant by
the end of 2011, after previously saying a deal would be
completed by the end of 2010.
A lack of clear and effective policy for UK refiners may be
jeopardising their viability, and deterring buyers, the UK's oil
industry body said on Thursday, threatening the sector with
further closures and reduced national fuel supplies.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati and Zaida Espana; Editing by
Alison Birrane)