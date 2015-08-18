UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH Aug 18 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli on Tuesday confirmed its full-year sales target after net profit rose 15.6 percent in the first half following the acquisition of U.S. rival Russell Stover last year.
Net profit rose to 65 million Swiss francs ($66.39 million), above a 57.8 million franc estimate in a Reuters poll, in what is traditionally the weaker half year for the highly seasonal company.
It confirmed its forecast for 6-8 percent underlying sales growth this year and said it would once again target a 20-40 basis point improvement in its earnings before interest and tax margin after the integration of Russell Stover is completed.
($1 = 0.9790 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources