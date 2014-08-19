UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH Aug 19 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli on Tuesday confirmed its full-year sales and profitability target after net profit rose 14 percent in the first half, helped by strong volume growth and price hikes.
Net profit climbed to 55.8 million Swiss francs ($61.56 million dollar), just below a 58.1 million estimate in a Reuters poll, in what is traditionally the weaker half year for the company that generates most of its sales ahead of Christmas.
It confirmed its forecast for 6-8 percent underlying sales growth this year and a 20-40 basis point improvement in the earnings before interest and tax margin this year, excluding the contribution to sales and income of the newly acquired American-based Russell Stover business.
The maker of Lindor chocolate balls and gold-foil wrapped Easter bunnies said last month that underlying sales rose 9.2 percent in the six months to June. (1 US dollar = 0.9065 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources