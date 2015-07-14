UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, July 14 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said first-half sales rose 17.4 percent following the purchase of U.S. rival Russel Stover, missing expectations, as it backed its sales targets for the full year.
The Kilchberg, Switzerland-based firm said sales for the first six months stood at 1.409 billion Swiss francs ($1.48 billion) from 1.2 billion year-ago, which is shy of a Reuters poll average of 1.422 billion.
Lindt & Spruengli said the strong Swiss currency as well as high prices of raw materials pose major challenges.
"Nevertheless, Lindt & Spruengli is maintaining its 6 percent to 8 percent target for medium to long-term annual organic growth in this financial year," the company said.
Once the integration of Russell Stover is completed, Lindt & Spruengli said it would once again target an increase in the margin on earnings before interest and tax of 20 to 40 basis points. ($1 = 0.9503 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.