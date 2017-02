ZURICH Nov 14 Switzerland's chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli is optimistic it can reach its targets this year and is upbeat for 2012, Chief Executive Ernst Tanner said on Monday.

"I believe we'll have a good year," Tanner said at an event in Zurich. "We should be able to reach our targets."

"I don't believe we'll have such extreme weather conditions next year. We are very confident for next year," he said. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)