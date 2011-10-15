* Lindt to meet FY sales growth target of 6-8 pct

* Looking to set up China affiliate, stores in 12-24 months

* Sees margin improving next year as raw material costs fall

ZURICH, Oct 15 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli is on track to meet its full-year sales growth target and sees a higher pace of growth in the second half than the first six months, the group's chief was quoted as saying on Saturday.

"Sentiment is surprisingly good in some countries," Ernst Tanner said in an interview with Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

Lindt also is looking to set up a national affiliate in China in the next 12-24 months and is considering setting up its own stores there, he said.

Tanner was optimistic about the company's Christmas business, though he noted retailers were turning more cautious, particularly about the holiday season.

The maker of Lindor pralines and gold-wrapped Easter bunnies, which posted a 6.1 percent rise in first-half sales in local currencies, is forecasting underlying sales growth this year of 6 to 8 percent.

"Growth in all the big markets of Europe is satisfactory; the increase is between 6 and 8 percent. In Britain, we should find our way back to double-digit growth after a flat period in the first six months, and we hope to take that pace into the coming year," Tanner said.

Europe still offers the potential for annual growth in premium brands of up to 8 percent, while double-digit growth rates should also be reached in North America, he said.

Tanner also said the cost of buying raw materials was likely to fall slightly in the coming year, but he cautioned that not all raw materials would be less expensive. Still, Tanner sees Lindt's margin developing positively in 2012. (Reporting by Katie Reid, editing by Jane Baird)