* Lindt to meet FY sales growth target of 6-8 pct
* Looking to set up China affiliate, stores in 12-24 months
* Sees margin improving next year as raw material costs fall
ZURICH, Oct 15 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt &
Spruengli is on track to meet its full-year
sales growth target and sees a higher pace of growth in the
second half than the first six months, the group's chief was
quoted as saying on Saturday.
"Sentiment is surprisingly good in some countries," Ernst
Tanner said in an interview with Swiss newspaper Finanz und
Wirtschaft.
Lindt also is looking to set up a national affiliate in
China in the next 12-24 months and is considering setting up its
own stores there, he said.
Tanner was optimistic about the company's Christmas
business, though he noted retailers were turning more cautious,
particularly about the holiday season.
The maker of Lindor pralines and gold-wrapped Easter
bunnies, which posted a 6.1 percent rise in first-half sales in
local currencies, is forecasting underlying sales growth this
year of 6 to 8 percent.
"Growth in all the big markets of Europe is satisfactory;
the increase is between 6 and 8 percent. In Britain, we should
find our way back to double-digit growth after a flat period in
the first six months, and we hope to take that pace into the
coming year," Tanner said.
Europe still offers the potential for annual growth in
premium brands of up to 8 percent, while double-digit growth
rates should also be reached in North America, he said.
Tanner also said the cost of buying raw materials was likely
to fall slightly in the coming year, but he cautioned that not
all raw materials would be less expensive. Still, Tanner sees
Lindt's margin developing positively in 2012.
(Reporting by Katie Reid, editing by Jane Baird)