ZURICH Oct 3 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said on Thursday it planned to buy back up to 5 percent of its share capital and participation certificates.

It plans to start the buyback, which is worth 450 million Swiss francs ($500 million) based on Thursday's closing price, will start at the end of October.

Lindt said it will continue to pursue its dividend policy. ($1 = 0.9000 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley. Editing by Edward Taylor.)