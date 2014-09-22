BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
SEOUL, Sept 22 South Korean internet portal operator Naver Corp said on Monday that its messaging app operator subsidiary Line Corp will not complete an initial public offering (IPO) this year.
Naver, in a regulatory filing, reiterated that Line is still considering whether to seek a single listing in Japan or in the United States. Line could also seek a dual listing in both countries, Naver said, without elaborating further on Line's plans.
"While Line's management has been considering an IPO as one of the options for future growth, Line is a service that is currently showing rapid and healthy growth," a Naver spokesman told Reuters.
"Line's management has determined that now is not the optimal timing for the initial public offering," he added without elaborating further. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.