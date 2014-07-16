SEOUL, July 16 South Korea's Naver Corp
said on Wednesday its Japan-based messaging
application subsidiary Line Corp has applied for an initial
public offering at the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Naver, in a regulatory filing, said it is considering a dual
listing in Japan and the United States. It is also possible that
it may only list in the United States, it added.
A person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Tuesday that Line applied for an IPO valued at over 1 trillion
yen ($10 billion) around two weeks ago at the Tokyo Stock
Exchange.
($1 = 101.5300 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee and Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)