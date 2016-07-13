TOKYO, July 13 Shares in Line Corp traded at 3,800 yen in the grey market on Wednesday, market participants told Dealwatch, indicating a likely strong global listing later this week.

The initial trades occurred overseas, the sources said, ahead of initial official trading on Thursday in New York and Friday in Tokyo.

Line, the Japanese provider of a popular messaging app and games, on Monday priced its IPO at 3,300 yen, at the top of its marketed range, putting the firm on course to raise up to $1.3 billion, the world's biggest for a technology firm this year, and reflecting demand from investors keen on a rare opportunity to invest in a high-profile tech startup. ($1 = 104.6600 yen) (Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Himani Sarkar)