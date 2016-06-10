TOKYO, June 10 Japanese messaging app operator Line Corp received approval to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on July 15 in an initial public offering worth up to 112.7 billion yen ($1.05 billion), the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Line will also list in New York, the company said.

Line will offer 35 million new shares at an indicative price of 2,800 yen per share. Its parent, South Korea's Naver Corp , will sell as many as 5.25 million existing shares. ($1 = 106.9400 yen) (Reporting by Chan-Rang Kim, Chris Gallagher and Junko Fujita; Editing by Christopher Cushing)