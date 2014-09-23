(Repeats to attach urgent to snaps)

SEOUL, Sept 23 Naver Corp chose to hold off on an IPO for subsidiary Line Corp on the belief that the messaging app operator can command a better valuation by further building its revenue and profit, Naver's chief financial officer said.

South Korea-based Naver said on Monday that it does not plan an initial public offering for Line this year, dashing market expectations for a deal that one banking source has said could value the Japan-based messaging app operator at $10-$20 billion.

Hwang In-joon, Naver's CFO, told Reuters that while Naver is open to strategic alliances or investments for Line, there are no such discussions ongoing and he does not consider such tie-ups to be crucial for Line at this point.

He said that while preparations for a Line IPO continue, the company decided that an offering would be better received by investors after the company can show further growth in revenue as well as profit.

"Market conditions on their own don't look bad, but the real question is whether now is the right time for us to step forward," he said. "And we ultimately decided that it's better to further build up the business than what it is this year." (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe and Ryan Woo)