BRIEF-FCA US says January vehicle sales fell 11 pct
* Reports January U.S. sales of 152,218 units, an 11 percent decrease compared with sales in January 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, June 10 South Korean web portal operator Naver Corp said on Friday its messaging app subsidiary Line Corp could sell an additional 5.25 million shares through its initial public offering via a greenshoe option.
Japan-based Line said earlier in the day it plans to sell 35 million new shares through its IPO and will raise up to 112.7 billion yen ($1.05 billion).
($1 = 106.9400 yen) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* Reports January U.S. sales of 152,218 units, an 11 percent decrease compared with sales in January 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into an agreement to acquire all of assets of Premier Lifts, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Era resources announces MoU with Mayur Power Generation PNG Ltd