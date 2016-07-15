TOKYO, July 15 Line Corp shares opened 48 percent above their IPO price in their Tokyo debut on Friday after the Japanese messaging app firm raised 115 billion yen ($1.1 billion) from a dual New York-Tokyo listing.

As of 0137 GMT the stock was trading at 4,960 yen after opening at 4,900 yen, versus the initial public offering price of 3,300 yen.

In their maiden session Thursday in New York, Line's American Depositary Shares ended 27 percent above their IPO price, at $41.58. ($1 = 104.1400 yen) (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates)