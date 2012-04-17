April 17 Chipmaker Linear Technology Corp posted a lower quarterly profit, hurt by lower sales and costs related to its Dust Networks acquisition in December last year.

Net income for the quarter was $98.5 million, or 42 cents per share, compared with $ 141.6 million, or 61 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 11.5 percent to $312.4 million.

Linear shares closed at $33.15 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)