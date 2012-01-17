(Follows alerts)

* Q2 rev $294.3 mln vs est $293.1 mln

* Sees Q3 rev up 4-8 pct sequentially

* Ups quarterly dividend by 4 pct

* Shares up 8 pct after hours

Jan 17 Chipmaker Linear Technology Corp posted quarterly revenue modestly above Wall Street estimates and forecast strong third-quarter sales on improving bookings, sending its shares up 8 percent after market.

Linear, which competes with Analog Devices Inc in the integrated circuits market, expects a sequential revenue growth of 4 percent to 8 percent in the third quarter.

"We are at an inflection point in our business. Bookings, which started slowly, strengthened in December and continued strengthening in January," Chief Executive Lothar Maier said in a statement.

Net income for the second quarter fell 39 percent to $87.9 million, or 38 cents a share.

Revenue fell 23 percent to $294.3 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 39 cents a share and revenue of $293.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 4 percent, or 1 cent a share, to 25 cents per share.

Shares of the Milpitas, California-based company jumped to $32.28 in trading after the bell. They closed at $29.87 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)