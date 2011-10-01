HONG KONG Oct 1 Chinese gold miner and smelter
Lingbao Gold Co Ltd said it would apply to issue up to
300 million Shanghai-listed A-shares to expand its business and
repay debt.
Trading in shares of Lingbao, which has a market value of
$331 million, is expected to resume on Monday after the proposed
share issue statement released late on Friday.
Shares of Lingbao have lost more than half of their value
this year and were at HK$3.33 before trading was suspended on
Monday afternoon. It underperformed the blue chip Hang Seng
Index , which fell 24 percent.
Lingbao said the proposed A-share issue would represent
about 28 percent of the company's enlarged issued share capital
and was subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.
About 454.7 million yuan ($71.2 million) raised from the
share sale will be used to fund the construction of facilities
for smelting, 729.4 million yuan for the development of gold ore
in Kyrgyzstan, 221.2 million yuan for exploration activities in
Henan and Inner Mongolia and 400 million yuan to repay debt and
as working capital.
If the amount of funds raised from the proposed share issue
proved insufficient for funding all those activities, the
shortfall should be funded from the company's internal
resources, it added.
($1 = 6.386 Chinese Yuan)
