Dec 22 Lingyun Industrial Corp Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan ($192.89 million) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on Dec 23

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zNnfP5; bit.ly/1wBtVAc

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2213 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)