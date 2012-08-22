HONG KONG Aug 22 China's best-known local
sportswear group, Li Ning Co Ltd, posted an 85 percent
fall in first-half net profit on Wednesday, lagging expectations
as high inventories, rising costs and competition from foreign
and domestic rivals hit the bottom line.
Li Ning, which competes with local firm Anta Sports
as well as Adidas and Nike,
recorded profit of 44.3 million yuan ($7.0 million) for the
January-June period.
That was down from 293.74 million yuan in the year-ago
period and well below a Reuters StarMine estimate of 111.9
million yuan.
Revenue in the period fell to 3.88 billion yuan from 4.29
billion yuan a year ago.
The private equity-backed Chinese sportswear brand said its
gross profit margin was 44.2 percent in the period, compared
with 47.3 percent a year ago.
Li Ning's shares have fallen more than 28 percent so far
this year, lagging an 8 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng
index.