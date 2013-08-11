UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Aug 12 Li Ning Co Ltd, China's best known sportswear firm backed by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital, on Monday reported a smaller-than-expected first-half loss compared with a small profit in the same period a year ago as it was working to clean up inventory and restructure its operations.
The company, competing with larger domestic rival ANTA Sports Products as well as Adidas and Nike , said its loss totaled 184.2 million yuan ($30.08 million) for the January-June period, compared to a 44.3 million yuan profit in the same period a year ago.
The result beat an average forecast of a 241 million yuan loss by three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
China's home-grown sportswear industry is showing signs of recovery after nearly two years of massive oversupply, and industry watchers are betting ANTA Sports will be first out of the blocks. ($1 = 6.1230 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok, editing by G Crosse)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources