* H1 gross profit margin falls to 44.2 pct
* Company says may post full-year loss
* Shares down 28 pct this year so far, lagging market
By Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, Aug 22 China's No. 2 sportswear
group, Li Ning Co Ltd, posted an 85 percent slide in
first-half net profit on Wednesday, as unsold inventories piled
up and marketing costs rose in the face of heightened
competition and slower domestic economic growth.
Li Ning, which competes with larger rival ANTA Sports
Products, Adidas and Nike, warned
full-year revenue would fall and it may post a loss.
"Critical inventory pressure still exists at the retail end
and industry competition continues to intensify," company
founder and chairman Li Ning said in a statement.
The company said profit for the January-June period was 44.3
million yuan ($7.0 million), down from 293.74 million yuan in
the same period a year ago and lagging a Reuters StarMine
estimate of 111.9 million yuan.
Revenue fell to 3.88 billion yuan from 4.29 billion yuan a
year ago.
The private equity-backed Chinese sportswear brand had in
June warned of a "substantial decline" in profit for 2012
because of weaker sales and higher marketing costs, knocking its
shares to a 6-1/2 year low.
Li Ning's shares closed 4.5 percent lower on Wednesday
before the earnings were announced. Its shares have fallen more
than 28 percent so far this year, lagging an 8 percent gain in
the benchmark Hong Kong index.
SLOWING MAINLAND GROWTH
Li Ning, also backed by Singapore sovereign fund GIC, has
struggled in recent months as China's economy has slowed,
leaving inventories bloated.
Like many other local sportswear groups, it is cutting back
on new store openings after an expansion blitz that followed the
2008 Beijing Olympics.
Li Ning had a network of 7,303 retail outlets in China at
the end of June, a net decrease of 952 from the end of 2011.
It said its gross profit margin was 44.2 percent in the
period, compared with 47.3 percent a year ago.
Li Ning's main domestic rival, ANTA Sports Products, had
earlier this month reported that January-June profit fell 17
percent to 769.6 million yuan, but the result was better than
some analysts had expected.
World No.2 sporting goods maker Adidas, meanwhile, said
earlier this month that the Olympics and other sporting events
this summer were boosting demand, helping it avoid the worst of
a slowdown in sales growth in China and Europe.