HONG KONG Aug 25 Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning Co Ltd , which posted a 50 percent fall in first-half profit, will lift growth by focusing on same-store sales growth instead of network expansion, Chief Executive Zhang Zhiyong said on Thursday.

Same-store sales grew at a low single-digit percentage in the first half and no significant improvement had been seen so far, Zhang told reporters.

Li Ning, founded by a famous Chinese athlete of the same name who is also known as the Prince of Gymnastics in China, said the operating environment was expected to remain challenging amid intensifying competition among brands and escalating costs. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)