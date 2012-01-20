HONG KONG Jan 20 Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning Co Ltd said it planned to issue convertible bonds totalling around 750 million yuan ($115 million) to private equity firm TPG and GIC Investor, with trading in its shares set to resume on Friday.

The bonds will have an interest rate of 4 percent per annum and will be due five years after the issue, convertible at an initial price of HK$7.74 a share, the firm said in an exchange filing late Thursday.

Li Ning's shares were suspended on Wednesday, pending the announcement. Trade will resume at 0100 GMT on Friday, the announcement said.

On Tuesday, its shares closed down over 2 percent at HK$6.72. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)