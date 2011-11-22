HONG KONG Nov 22 Chinese sportswear brand
Li Ning Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it has recorded
flat growth in the value of orders for delivery in the second
quarter of 2012, while order value for the first half grew at
low single-digit percentage year on year.
Li Ning said the average retail selling price and order
volume for garments declined by a low single-digit percentage
for the second quarter, while the average retail selling price
for footwear grew by a mid single-digit percentage and order
volume expanded by a high single-digit percentage.
"We envisage the competitive landscape of the sporting goods
industry to remain challenging next year, and the pressure to
lower inventory levels continues to be high," Chief Executive
Zhang Zhi Yong said in a statement.
Shares of Chinese sportswear brands have been under pressure
after top local player ANTA Sports Products Ltd issued
a bleak earnings forecast, deepening concern about the outlook
for the highly competitive industry.
In October, Credit Suisse downgraded the Chinese sportswear
sector to underweight from market weight, citing declining
industry profitability following excessive expansion over the
past five years, a lack of product innovation, rising costs and
loose control over distributors.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)