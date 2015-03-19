HONG KONG, March 19 Chinese sportswear maker Li Ning Co Ltd said on Thursday it aims to achieve mid to high single digit growth in same-store sales this year, as it focuses on the company's turnaround efforts.

CFO Terence Tsang was speaking at the company's earnings briefing after it reported its third straight year of losses, squeezed by global powerhouses like Nike Inc and cheaper domestic rivals. (Reporting By Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)