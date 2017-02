HONG KONG, June 12 Shares of private equity-backed Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning Co Ltd are set to open 4.6 percent lower on Tuesday after the home-grown sports brand warned of a "substantial decline" in profit for 2012.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Monday, Li Ning said profit would be hurt by weaker sales, higher marketing costs, an impairment loss on a licensed brand and interest on convertible bonds.

