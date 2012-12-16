UPDATE 2-BASF's Q4 operating profit boosted by higher petrochemical prices
* Shares fall 2.7 pct to bottom of DAX index (Adds share price, analyst's comment)
HONG KONG Dec 17 China's best-known local sportswear group, Li Ning Co Ltd, said on Monday it will record a substantial loss for the year ending Dec 2012 based on its preliminary review of its unaudited consolidated accounts for the first 11 months of the year.
The company, backed by Singapore sovereign fund GIC and U.S. private equity fund TPG Capital, announced a series of senior management changes this year as it grappled with a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
* Shares fall 2.7 pct to bottom of DAX index (Adds share price, analyst's comment)
Feb 24 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Feb 24 Investment consultants Mercer , Aon Hewitt and Willis Towers Watson said they had banded together to propose market changes that help them avoid a competition review by Britain's regulator, but released no details.