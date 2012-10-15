UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Oct 15 Trading in shares of China's best-known local sportswear group, Li Ning Co Ltd, has been suspended pending a statement, according to the Hong Kong bourse.
It gave no further details for the suspension.
Li Ning, backed by Singapore sovereign fund GIC and U.S. private equity fund TPG Capital, said last week that its chief financial officer has resigned, marking the latest departure from senior management as the company grapples with a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources