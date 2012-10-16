HONG KONG Oct 17 Sports talent management firm Viva China Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy 25.23 pct of Chinese sportswear group Li Ning Co Ltd for HK$1.36 billion ($175.46 million).

Li Ning is backed by Singapore sovereign fund GIC and U.S. private equity fund TPG Capital.

Trading in Li Ning shares, which was suspended on Monday, will resume on Wednesday.