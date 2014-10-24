Oct 24 Link Mobility Group ASA :

* Says has signed a term sheet regarding acquisition of PSWinCom AS

* Says is to acquire all shares in PSWinCom

* Says agreed transaction value (enterprise value of PSWinCom AS) is 85.5 million Norwegian crowns