* Link Mobility Group ASA acquires PSWinCom AS

* Link Mobility Group has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in PSWinCom, a supplier of mobile solutions for messaging and payment

* Deal value (enterprise value of PSWinCom AS) is 85.5 million Norwegian crowns, based on an assumed EBITDA of 13.5 million crowns

