Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 24 Link Mobility Group ASA
* Link Mobility Group ASA acquires PSWinCom AS
* Link Mobility Group has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in PSWinCom, a supplier of mobile solutions for messaging and payment
* Deal value (enterprise value of PSWinCom AS) is 85.5 million Norwegian crowns, based on an assumed EBITDA of 13.5 million crowns
* Says transaction will close on Dec. 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)