Oct 7 Link Mobility Group ASA :

* Says Rugz AS, a company controlled by Chairman of Board, Jens Rugseth, has on Tuesday purchased 100,000 shares in Link Mobility Group ASA at 20 Norwegian crowns per share

* Following share purchase, Jens Rugseth controls 31.51 pct in Link Mobility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)