Oct 7 Link Mobility Group ASA

* Says Sevencs AS, a company controlled by board member Rune Syversen, has today purchased 100,000 shares in Link Mobility Group ASA at price of 20 Norwegian crowns per share

* Says following share purchase, Rune Syversen controls 856,565 shares (11.04 pct) in Link Mobility Group ASA through Sevencs AS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)