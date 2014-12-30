Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 30 Link Mobility Group ASA :
* Board decided to increase share capital with 625,428 Norwegian crowns ($84,344) at par value 1 crowns on Dec. 30, 2014
* Subscription price is set to 27.5 crowns per share
* Says total number of shares after issue will be 8,383,314 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.4152 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)