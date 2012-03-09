SYDNEY/HONG KONG, March 9 Australian buyout firm Pacific Equity Partners is looking for an additional capital partner for its Link Group, which owns the Link Market Services share registry business, sources told Reuters.

Global private equity firms including Bain, Blackstone, KKR and TPG have communicated their interest in the company, sources said.

Link, which is valued at some A$1.4 billion ($1.48 billion)according to local media reports, comprises Link Market Services, which competes with Computershare, and pension administrator AAS.

One of the sources with knowledge of the situation said the partner would likely be brought in through a capital raising via a rights issue.

"Right now they are focusing their attention on a capital raising via a rights issue, to fund the continued growth and expansion of the business," the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the matter is confidential.

Link Market Services has acquired more than 20 businesses since 2005, expanding its global operations with share registries in India, Canada, South Africa and the 2008 purchase of American Stock Transfer and Trust Co, the largest independent U.S. registry.

PEP declined to comment.

($1 = 0.9431 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger in Sydney and Stephen Aldred in Hong Kong; Editing by John Mair)