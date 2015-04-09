(Adds Breakingviews link, updates share price)
April 9 Professional social network operator
LinkedIn Corp said it would buy privately held online
education company lynda.com in a cash-and-stock deal valued at
about $1.5 billion.
Lynda.com offers courses in a number of languages aimed at
improving business, technology and creative skills. Subscription
fees for its courses range between $250 and $375 per year,
according to its website.
With the integration of lynda.com and LinkedIn, users will
know what skills are needed for the available jobs in their
desired city, Ryan Roslansky, LinkedIn's head of content, wrote
in a blog.
LinkedIn said it would pay about 52 percent in cash and
about 48 percent in stock for the acquisition.
The deal will bolster LinkedIn's hiring business, which has
clocked revenue growth of nearly 50 percent in each of the last
three quarters, helped by rapid expansion in international
markets such as China.
LinkedIn shares edged up 0.1 percent at midday.
