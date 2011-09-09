UPDATE 3-Boutique bank Moelis wins advisory role for mammoth Saudi IPO
* New York bank worked for years to win a Saudi Aramco role (Adds share reaction, details on Moelis' role)
* Professional social network looks to open Brazil office
* Brazil users top 4 million, key growth market
SAO PAULO, Sept 9 Professional social network LinkedIn LNKD.N said on Friday it was seeking a chief executive in Brazil for its Portugese-language service launched last year.
"When we find a chief executive for Brazil, he will help us open an office," said Danielle Restivo, LinkedIn's communications director for Canada and Brazil, in a telephone interview with Reuters.
Restivo said the move by major Brazilian companies Petrobras (PETR4.SA), Vivo VIVO4.SA and Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA) to open pages on the site helped it gain 4 million Brazilian users since April 2010 to reach a total 120 million users globally.
Brazil and Mexico are among LinkedIn's fastest growing countries, LinkedIn Chief Executive Jeff Weiner wrote in a blog post in March, when the company was growing at a rate of about 1 million new members every week with more than half of its users outside the United States. [ID:nN22143749]
(Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Writing by Brad Haynes, editing by Dave Zimmerman)
* New York bank worked for years to win a Saudi Aramco role (Adds share reaction, details on Moelis' role)
* VW stands by turnaround plan for core brand (Adds VW comment, detail, background and shares)
ROME, Feb 8 New tests carried out on Fiat Chrysler (FCA) vehicles during Italy's emission-cheating investigation have found no illegal engine software, Italy's Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said on Wednesday.