* Professional social network looks to open Brazil office

* Brazil users top 4 million, key growth market

SAO PAULO, Sept 9 Professional social network LinkedIn LNKD.N said on Friday it was seeking a chief executive in Brazil for its Portugese-language service launched last year.

"When we find a chief executive for Brazil, he will help us open an office," said Danielle Restivo, LinkedIn's communications director for Canada and Brazil, in a telephone interview with Reuters.

Restivo said the move by major Brazilian companies Petrobras (PETR4.SA), Vivo VIVO4.SA and Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA) to open pages on the site helped it gain 4 million Brazilian users since April 2010 to reach a total 120 million users globally.

Brazil and Mexico are among LinkedIn's fastest growing countries, LinkedIn Chief Executive Jeff Weiner wrote in a blog post in March, when the company was growing at a rate of about 1 million new members every week with more than half of its users outside the United States. [ID:nN22143749]

(Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Writing by Brad Haynes, editing by Dave Zimmerman)