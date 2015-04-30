April 30 Corporate networking site LinkedIn Corp reported a 34.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by strength in its hiring business.

The company's net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $42.5 million, or 34 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $13.4 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $637.7 million from $473.2 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)