Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
April 30 Corporate networking site LinkedIn Corp reported a 34.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by strength in its hiring business.
The company's net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $42.5 million, or 34 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $13.4 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $637.7 million from $473.2 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
MEXICO CITY, April 5 State-owned oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that Mexican prosecutors have called for testimony from Pemex officials in an investigation of a bribery scandal around Brazil-based builder Odebrecht.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 5 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA sees $1.5 billion in annual exports as "a good target" for its KC-390 military cargo jet entering service next year, Jackson Schneider, head of the company's defense unit, said on Wednesday.