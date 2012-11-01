* Q3 revenue $252 mln vs Street's 244.2 mln
* Q3 adjusted EPS 22 cents vs Street's 11 cents
* Shares up more than 6 pct after-hours
(Adds executive comments, analyst comments, background, updates
stock)
By Alexei Oreskovic
Nov 1 Professional social network LinkedIn Corp
topped Wall Street's third-quarter profit and revenue
targets, as advertising rates increased and sales from its
hiring services nearly doubled.
Shares of LinkedIn gained nearly 8 percent to $115.15 in
after-hours trading on Thursday, as the company extended its
streak of beating analyst expectations every quarter since its
May 2011 initial public offering.
"They seem to be firing on all cylinders," said Macquarie
Research analyst Tom White.
"They continue to penetrate enterprises with their talent
solutions business and continue to have plenty of upside
opportunity there," he said.
LinkedIn connects professionals seeking jobs and companies
looking for employees. The company makes money from selling ads
and premium subscriptions, as well as from offering specialized
services to recruiters, setting it apart from its ad-dependent
social networking rivals such as Facebook Inc and
Twitter.
The company raised its full-year revenue forecast on
Thursday, projecting total revenue to range between $939 million
and $944 million, compared with its prior range of $915 million
to $925 million.
Chief Executive Jeff Weiner said on a conference call on
Thursday that the online service now had 187 million members and
that members are spending more time on the website.
"Member page views grew 44 percent, well in excess of unique
visitor growth, indicating that members are becoming
increasingly active on LinkedIn," said Weiner.
LinkedIn has rolled out a number of new features and
enhancements to its website in recent months as it tries to
entice its members to spend more time on its website. Traffic to
LinkedIn's home page increased 60 percent since a website
redesign that it rolled out during the third quarter.
Analysts say that the so-called user engagement levels on
LinkedIn remain well below websites such as Facebook and Google
, limiting the amount of advertising revenue that
LinkedIn can reap.
LinkedIn Finance Chief Steve Sordello acknowledged during
the call on Thursday that advertiser demand was greater than the
advertising inventory available on its website.
Still, marketing revenue increased 60 percent year-on-year
to $64 million in the third quarter, helped by a rise in
advertising rates.
"The company is deploying its field sales where it's signing
on bigger deals," said Susquehanna Financial Group analyst
Herman Leung.
LinkedIn said it posted net income of $2.3 million, or 2
cents a share, during the three months ended Sept. 30, compared
with a net loss of $1.6 million, or 2 cents a share, in the
year-ago period.
Excluding certain items, LinkedIn said it earned 22 cents a
share in the third quarter, above the 11 cents expected by
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue in the third quarter was $252 million, up 81 percent
year-over-year and ahead of the average analyst expectation of
$244.2 million.
The Mountain View, California-based company said that
revenue from its talent solutions services increased 95 percent
year-on-year in the third quarter to $138.4 million and that the
business added 1,700 new customers.
Shares of LinkedIn, which closed Thursday's regular session
at $106.85, have fallen 15 percent since mid-September but are
up roughly 70 percent in 2012.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic in San Francisco; Editing by
Matthew Lewis, Gunna Dickson, Gary Hill)