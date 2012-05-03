BRIEF-Azarga Uranium provides update on permitting process
* Azarga uranium - got notice that oglala sioux tribe filed petition for review of decision made by commission of u.s. Nuclear regulatory commission
May 3 LinkedIn Corp reported better-than-expected revenue after it racked up strong growth from its services that help companies find and hire employees.
The professional networking site also announced on Thursday that it acquired content sharing company SlideShare for $118.75 million for a mix of cash and stock.
First quarter revenue at LinkedIn rose 101 percent to $188.5 million, besting analysts' average forecast of $178.58 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of LinkedIn are up 8.7 percent in after-hours trading.
LinkedIn's performance is watched closely by investors as an indication of whether its business model works. The Mountain View, California company was one of the first prominent U.S. social networking sites to make its debut last May, whetting the appetites of those eagerly awaiting Facebook's impending IPO.
Net income rose to $5 million from $2.1 million in the same quarter a year ago.
* Altius Minerals Corp - Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through certain of its subsidiaries will make an up to $100 million investment in Altius
* Seritage growth properties - co entered into a $200 million senior unsecured delayed draw term loan facility-sec filing