June 12 Social networking website LinkedIn Corp
said it will provide an additional layer of online
security to its members following last week's data breach, while
adding that stolen passwords were not published with
corresponding email logins.
Some cyber security experts had earlier said LinkedIn did
not have adequate protections in place, and warned that the
company could uncover further data-losses over coming days as it
tries to find out what happened.
Late on Tuesday, the company said all member passwords were
now "salted" -- a technique that greatly increases the time and
computer power needed to crack an encrypted password.
The company, which has more than 160 million members on its
site, said there had been no reports of accounts compromised by
password theft.
