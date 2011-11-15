By Sayantani Ghosh
| BANGALORE
BANGALORE Nov 15 Months after its hugely
successful public listing, LinkedIn is ready to expand
its operations in India, home to the professional networking
company's second-largest user base after the United States.
On Tuesday, LinkedIn, which has 135 million members
worldwide and over 12 million in India, set up a technology
center in the southern Indian city of Bangalore -- the first
such center outside its headquarters in Mountain View,
California.
The company, which stepped into India in late 2009, now has
about 100 employees in three Indian cities -- Mumbai, New Delhi
and Bangalore -- and 1,797 employees worldwide, according to its
quarterly report.
The Bangalore R&D center, which will employ about 35
engineers by the end of this year, will help build and operate
the company's core products and applications.
LinkedIn -- started in the living room of ex-PayPal
executive Reid Hoffman in 2002 -- makes money by selling premium
subscriptions to its members and helping companies with hiring
and marketing.
Companies like HCL Technologies Ltd and ING Vysya
Bank Ltd use LinkedIn's hiring products, while
companies like Jet Airways Ltd and Volkswagen AG
use its marketing products in India.
LinkedIn is betting big on India, which boasts about 100
million Internet subscribers, hoping the increasing use of the
Internet by businesses for recruitment and the rapid rollout of
3G services will attract more users and help boost growth.
"Mobile is a key part of the LinkedIn strategy and our
products are available on every conceivable mobile device. It is
our fastest growing segment," said Deep Nishar, senior vice
president of products.
Nishar, an ex-Google employee, said more than 12
percent of the company's new weekly members in India join
through mobile Internet.
LinkedIn is among a clutch of closely watched Internet
social media companies, including Zynga, Twitter and Facebook,
that have stoked investor interest and seen their valuations
balloon.
LinkedIn's shares more than doubled in their debut in May,
and analysts feared that investors, frantic to buy into the
first major U.S. social networking IPO, would overlook risks
that could sour growth in the future.
But the company, whose performance is closely watched as a
sign of how other Internet companies will do, is unperturbed and
recently raised its outlook for the year.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)