June 13 Rating agency Moody's placed software
giant Microsoft Corp's AAA credit rating under review
for downgrade following the software giant's deal to buy
LinkedIn Corp for $26.2 billion.
Funding the deal entirely with debt will increase
Microsoft's gross debt to EBITDA (earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization) ratio, that could pressure
its credit rating, Moody's said in a statement on Monday. (bit.ly/235od7e)
Microsoft said it would issue new debt to fund its
acquisition.
The potential ratings cut on Microsoft will leave Johnson &
Johnson and Exxon Mobil Corp as the only U.S.
companies retaining triple-A ratings from Moody's. Exxon
recently lost its triple-A from Standard & Poor's.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)