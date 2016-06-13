(Adds S&P statement)
June 13 Rating agency Moody's placed Microsoft
Corp's 'AAA' credit rating under review for downgrade
following the software giant's deal to buy LinkedIn Corp
for $26.2 billion, citing concerns that it would be
funded through new debt.
Funding the deal entirely with debt will increase
Microsoft's gross debt to EBITDA (earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization) ratio, that could pressure
its credit rating, Moody's said in a statement on Monday. (bit.ly/235od7e)
Microsoft, which will buy LinkedIn in its biggest-ever deal,
said it would issue new debt to fund the acquisition.
Separately, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'AAA' credit
rating and stable outlook on Microsoft. (bit.ly/1XkE2qC)
"Our rating affirmation on Microsoft reflects our view that
the company's acquisition of LinkedIn adds to its diversified
product portfolio," S&P Global Ratings credit analyst David Tsui
said.
The potential Moody's ratings cut on Microsoft will leave
Johnson & Johnson and Exxon Mobil Corp as the
only U.S. companies retaining triple-A ratings from Moody's.
Exxon recently lost its triple-A from Standard & Poor's.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru;
Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)