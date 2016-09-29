BRUSSELS, Sept 29 U.S. software company
Salesforce called on EU regulators on Thursday to investigate
antitrust issues related to Microsoft's $26 billion bid for
social network LinkedIn.
Microsoft is expected to seek EU antitrust approval
in the coming weeks for its largest ever deal.
Salesforce, which lost out on the bidding for
LinkedIn, urged competition authorities to go beyond a
simple review, saying the deal threatens innovation and
competition.
"By gaining ownership of LinkedIn's unique dataset of over
450 million professionals in more than 200 countries, Microsoft
will be able to deny competitors access to that data, and in
doing so obtain an unfair competitive advantage," Burke Norton,
Salesforce's chief legal officer, said in a statement.
"Salesforce believes this raises significant antitrust and
data privacy issues that need to be fully scrutinized by
competition and data privacy authorities in the United States
and in the European Union," he said.
Microsoft could not be immediately reached for comment. The
European Commission's preliminary review of merger deals lasts
25 working days, which can be extended by about four months if
it has serious concerns.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Francesco Guarascio)