By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 LinkedIn Corp
introduced revamped mobile apps on Wednesday that give greater
prominence to the stream of information shared by members of the
professional social network and will for the first time allow
the company to show ads to smartphone users.
LinkedIn will begin showing advertisements within the mobile
app's news stream as part of a "small test," said LinkedIn
spokeswoman Julie Inouye.
The new app, available for both the Apple Inc
iPhone and for Android smartphones, makes it easier for
smartphone users to interact with content in LinkedIn's news
stream, such as "liking" or commenting on a shared news story.
As consumers increasingly access the Web from mobile devices
instead of PCs, Internet companies such as LinkedIn, Facebook
Inc and Google Inc are stepping up efforts to
better reach mobile users. More than a quarter of LinkedIn's web
traffic now comes from its mobile app, up from 15 percent one
year ago, according to the company.
LinkedIn has rolled out a number of new features and
enhancements to its website in recent months as it tries to
entice its 200 million members to spend more time on its
website.
Shares of LinkedIn have surged roughly 57 percent this year,
closing Wednesday's regular session at $179.97.