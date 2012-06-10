SAN FRANCISCO, June 9 LinkedIn Corp,
criticized for inadequate network security after hackers exposed
millions of its users' passwords, said on Saturday it had
finished disabling all affected accounts and did not believe
other members were at risk.
The company, a social network for business professionals,
promised to beef up security, days after more than 6 million
customer passwords turned up on underground sites frequented by
criminal hackers.
The break-in - the latest in a string of high-profile
Internet breaches around the world - has damaged the reputation
of the high-flying company with more than 160 million members,
and raised questions about whether LinkedIn had done enough to
safeguard the private information of its users.
Some cyber-security experts had warned that the company
could uncover further data losses over coming days as it tries
to figure out what happened.
In its blog post, LinkedIn said it had notified all affected
users - whose accounts had not been accessed - and added it did
not think other users had been compromised.
"Thus far, we have no reports of member accounts being
breached as a result of the stolen passwords. Based on our
investigation, all member passwords that we believe to be at
risk have been disabled," it said in a blog post.
"If your password has not been disabled, based on our
investigation, we do not believe your account is at risk."
LinkedIn is a natural target for data thieves because the
site stores valuable information about millions of
professionals, including well-known business leaders.
It has hired outside forensics experts to assist as company
engineers and the FBI seek to get to the bottom of the break-in.
The company said on Friday it did not know if any other account
information was stolen besides passwords.
But customers whose passwords were among those stolen were
still getting notified by LinkedIn as of Friday afternoon, days
after news of the breach surfaced.
The way the company responds to the theft will play a
critical role in determining the extent to which the incident
damages LinkedIn's reputation, experts said.
LinkedIn shares rose 2.6 percent to $96.26 on Friday. While
the breach has not appeared to hurt the stock, investors are
likely watching the matter closely because the stock carries one
of the loftiest valuations in technology.
(Reporting By Edwin Chan; Editing by Peter Cooney)