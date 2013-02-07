BRIEF-dynaCERT directors, major shareholders extend voluntary lock-up deal
* dynaCERT directors and major shareholders extend voluntary lock-up agreement; increases to over 72 million shares and it strengthens management team
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 7 LinkedIn Corp. on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue of $303.6 million, an 81 percent rise from a year ago, as millions of job-seekers and corporate recruiters signed up for the professional social network's services.
Excluding certain items, net income was $40.2 million, or 35 cents a share, above the 19 cents expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* dynaCERT directors and major shareholders extend voluntary lock-up agreement; increases to over 72 million shares and it strengthens management team
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.40 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to open)
DETROIT, March 10 Volkswagen AG general counsel Manfred Doess said Friday the German automaker intends to plead guilty to three felony counts as part of a plea agreement reached with the Justice Department in January.