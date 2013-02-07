SAN FRANCISCO Feb 7 LinkedIn Corp. on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue of $303.6 million, an 81 percent rise from a year ago, as millions of job-seekers and corporate recruiters signed up for the professional social network's services.

Excluding certain items, net income was $40.2 million, or 35 cents a share, above the 19 cents expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.