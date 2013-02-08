(Adds chief executive and analyst comment, rewrites
through-out)
By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 7 LinkedIn Corp
extended its hot streak on Thursday, announcing both blow-out
quarterly profits and a bullish forecast for the new year that
exceeded Wall Street's already lofty expectations.
The results reaffirmed the "professional" social network's
reputation as a fast-growing but sure-footed business -- and the
star exception in a mostly disappointing social media sector.
Excluding certain items, net income was $40.2 million, or 35
cents a share, well above the 19 cents expected by analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The results meant LinkedIn beat analyst estimates for the
seventh quarter in a row and sent shares of the company, which
have doubled in the past 12 months, soaring 9 percent higher to
$135 after hours.
Revenue rose a better-than-expected 81 percent from a year
ago to $303.6 million, as millions of new job seekers and
corporate recruiters around the world signed up with LinkedIn to
post resumes or poach competitors' employees.
The company offered bullish forecasts for the first quarter
as well, projecting revenue between $305 million and $310
million, above analyst estimates of $301 million.
"You can pick out a lot of things that were great, from
customer adds to accelerating revenue to growth in
international," said Kerry Rice, an analyst at Needham & Co. "On
top of that, guidance is pretty outstanding. And from a
historical perspective, they'll likely beat those numbers too."
TURBOCHARGED GROWTH
Founded by former PayPal employees in 2002, LinkedIn remains
one of the most profitable Web companies, with gross margins
approaching 90 percent.
At a time when Facebook Inc stock trades 25 percent
below its initial public offering price and basic questions loom
over the business models of online gaming group Zynga Inc
and daily deals company Groupon Inc, LinkedIn
has proved it can consistently make money by selling access to
its 200 million users' resumes since it went public in May 2011
at $45 a share.
The size of LinkedIn's user base has reinforced its position
against competitors, few of whom pose a serious challenge.
Facebook only recently announced a "Jobs Board" tool in
November. And on Thursday, shares of Monster Worldwide Inc
fell 7 percent after the human resources company
reported a quarterly loss and said it would pull out of several
countries.
Analysts in recent months, however, have begun to question
how long LinkedIn can sustain its turbocharged growth as it
becomes saturated in some U.S. markets.
On Thursday's earnings call, company executives said the
majority of LinkedIn's users are now based outside of the United
States, and the company is aggressively targeting job markets in
Hong Kong and Brazil.
Sales from international markets more than doubled over the
past year to $114.6 million, or 38 percent of total revenue in
the quarter, the company said.
In response to a slowdown in user growth and the slide in
page views, LinkedIn has introduced some social media features
to encourage visitors to click more on its site, as opposed to
uploading their resumes and never coming back.
LinkedIn has introduced personal blogs by successful
businesspeople like Sir Richard Branson, whom users can "follow"
for updates.
Chief Executive Jeff Weiner told analysts on Thursday's
earnings call that the blog series, called "Influencers," has
exceeded expectations and now features contributions from
business luminaries like GE Chairman Jeffrey Immelt and
investor Mark Cuban.
Other social mechanics, such as a recent addition that
encouraged users to endorse their colleagues for their
professional skills, also helped keep users coming back to the
site more frequently, Weiner said.
The endorsements feature had the effect of "creating the
right kind of viral loops," he said.
